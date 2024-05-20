Tripura CPIM’s SFI, TSU, DYFI, and TYF to Stage Protests Over State’s Educational, Healthcare and Law & Order Decline

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2024: Tripura’s CPIM students’ and youth wings- SFI, TSU, DYFI and TYF have announced of staging statewide protests from Tuesday to May 24 in view of the ongoing degradation of education, healthcare and law enforcement issues across the state.

Expressing deep concerns over the state’s education system under the current BJP-led government at a press conference here in Agartala city on Monday, Tripura SFI Secretary Sandipan Deb said, “Over the past six years, we’ve witnessed a substantial decline in the quality of education. The Vidyajyoti scheme’s secondary and higher secondary results this year have been particularly disheartening.”

He further highlighted the lack of response from the Education Department on these pressing issues. “It’s imperative that we stand against the ongoing degradation of education, healthcare, and law enforcement,” announced Deb.

Echoing similar sentiments, DYFI State Secretary Nabarun Deb condemned the deteriorating state of healthcare during the same press conference. “Our hospitals are failing to meet the populace’s needs, pushing our people to seek better treatment abroad,” he remarked. Deb also criticized the availability of life-saving medications, stating they are not being provided as per patient requirements.

The press conference also shed light on the alarming state of law and order in Tripura. “The state is gradually becoming a hub for illicit drugs, and the safety of foreign tourists is at risk due to increasing incidents involving thieves and robbers,” Dev added, calling for immediate action to address these concerns.