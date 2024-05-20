Voting For Fifth Phase Of LS Elections Underway In 6 States And 2 UTs

NET Web Desk

In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 today, polling is underway in 49 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over six States and two Union Territories.

Voting is being conducted in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 seats in Maharashtra, seven seats in West Bengal, five seats each in Odisha and Bihar, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in this phase.

Polling is also being held today for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

For smooth and transparent polling, over 9 lakh 47 thousand polling officials have been deployed across 94 thousand 732 polling stations.

The Election Commission has made all arrangements at the polling stations.

Basic facilities from ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, wheelchairs to electricity are available at polling booths to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

The concerned Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and State machineries have been advised to take adequate measures to manage hot weather conditions in areas where it is forecasted.