4-Year-Old Girl & Woman in her 50s Lose Life After Drowning in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 21, 2024: In a heart-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl named Ananya Karmakar lost her life by drowning in a pond near her house while playing at Tripura’s Khilpara Taltala area under Gomati district while another woman Parampati Debbarma in her fifties also drowned in a pond behind her house at Puratan Tabla Bari area under Khowai district.

Ananya’s father Asish Karmakar and her grandfather Makhan Karmakar shared their grief. According to Makhan Karmakar, Ananya had gone to eat ‘prasad’ at a neighboring house with her grandmother. Upon returning home, she mentioned that she needed to attend to washroom. As usual, she went to the back of the house. Tragically, Ananya’s family later found her shoes near the pond. Firefighters and locals joined forces to rescue her from the water, rushing her to Gomati District Hospital. Despite their efforts, the doctor on duty declared Ananya dead, leaving her parents and family members devastated.

On the same day, another drowning incident took place in Khowai district. Parampati Debbarma, a woman in her fifties slipped and fell into the pond behind her house during irrigation work.

Unfortunately, no one was present at the pond’s bank when the incident happened. Lacking swimming skills, Parampati drowned. Her family grew concerned when they couldn’t find her. The fire brigade arrived promptly, rescuing her from the water and rushing her to Khowai District Hospital. Regrettably, the attending doctor pronounced her dead. Khowai Police Station has initiated an investigation into this unusual death.