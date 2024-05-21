Arunachal: TRIHMS Hosts Institute’s First Convocation, 49 MBBS Students Graduate

NET Web Desk

In a historic milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) celebrated the graduation of its first batch of MBBS students.

Forty-nine students received their degrees during the institute’s first convocation ceremony on May 20, marking a significant achievement in the state’s medical education landscape.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and congratulations in a tweet, stating, “I’m so pleased that the first batch of Graduates – 49 MBBS students of TRIHMS – has passed out. It is an incredible milestone which we will always cherish. A lot of sincere efforts have gone into building TRIHMS as an institution of excellence. I congratulate all successful students who received degrees at the first convocation of TRIHMS and wish them the best for the future!”

TRIHMS, established in 2017 and located in Naharlagun, Papum Pare district, is the first medical college in the state.

The institution commenced its academic session on August 1, 2018, and offers 50 MBBS seats.

The college is equipped with a state-of-the-art 500-bedded hospital, featuring the latest in medical technology to serve the healthcare needs of the region’s population.

The institution aims to be a center of excellence in both medical education and patient care, offering modern investigative and management facilities at an affordable cost.

The successful graduation of its first MBBS batch sets a promising precedent for future medical professionals trained at this institution.