Assam’s Rodali Barua Clinched Bronze At Asian Taekwondo Championships, Ends India’s 10-Year Drought

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement for Indian taekwondo, Rodali Barua who hails from Assam has secured a bronze medal in the women’s 73kg category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships held on May 17, 2024.

This marks the first time an Indian athlete has secured a medal in Kyorugi at the Asian Championships since Latika Bhandari’s bronze, underscoring a significant milestone for the sport in India.

The championship, which occurs biennially, was first held in Seoul, South Korea. Barua’s path to the podium involved a hard-fought victory over Uzbekistan’s Iroda Mirtadjieva in the quarter-finals, demonstrating her skill and determination. However, her campaign was halted in the semi-finals by China’s Xu Lei, the tournament’s top seed.

Notably, Rodali Barua’s accomplishment adds to her impressive track record, having previously won gold medals at the India Open (2019), the President’s Cup Asia (2018), and the El Hassan Open (2018). Her success at these competitions highlights her consistency and prowess in the sport.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu taking to his official X handle wrote, “Proud moment for 1.4 billion Indians as Assam’s daughter Rodali Barua ends the nation’s 10-year medal drought at Asian Taekwondo Championships by clinching Bronze medal in Women’s 73 kg category.”

In related news, Rupa Bayor also made headlines for India by winning a bronze medal in Poomsae at the Asian Poomsae Championship on May 15, 2024, in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Unlike Kyorugi, Poomsae involves a series of movements to perfect technique against an imaginary opponent and is not included in the Olympics.

Rodali Barua’s bronze at the 2024 Asian Championships signifies a growing presence and potential for India in international taekwondo competitions, paving the way for future athletes in the sport.