Kabak Yano Makes History As Fifth Woman From Arunachal And First Nyishi To Summit Mount Everest

NET Web Desk

Arunachal’s Kabak Yano has made history by becoming the first woman from the Nyishi community and the youngest female from the Northeastern region ofIndia to successfully summit Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8,848.86 meters.

She reportedly reached the summit at 11:50 AM, on May 21 alongside fellow climbers Babu Sherpa, Ngima Dorjee Sherpa, Subash Rai, Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa, and Shere Sherpa from Nepal.

Yano, a native of Kamle district, now becomes the fifth woman from Arunachal Pradesh to achieve this monumental feat.

Her climb was confirmed by Peak Promotion, a government-recognized leading trekking and mountaineering agency in Nepal.

Notably, Kabak Yano’s journey to the top of Everest is supported by her extensive mountaineering training. She has completed the Basic Mountaineering Course from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, the Advanced Mountaineering Course, and the Search and Rescue Course from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang.

Besides her mountaineering achievements, Yano is also known for her contributions to sports, being a former state-level cricket player for Arunachal Pradesh, and an alumnus of the Rashtriya Raksha University in Pasighat.

This achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Arunachal Pradesh but for the entire nation, highlighting the increasing participation and success of Indian women in the field of mountaineering.

Prayers and well-wishes are being sent for the team’s safe descent to the base camp.