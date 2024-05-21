Mizoram: MBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Today

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 (HSSLC) board exam results today at 12:15 PM.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, by entering their roll number and registration number.

Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online.

The original marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools at a later date.

In the previous year, the MBSE Class 12 exams saw a pass percentage of 78.66%.

Boys outperformed girls, with a pass percentage of 79.89% compared to 77.67% for girls, according to officials.