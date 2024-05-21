Nagaland: 8 Coaches Successfully Completes WABC Level-1 Coaching Programme

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, eight coaches from Nagaland have completed the World Association of Basketball Coaches Level-1 coaching programme held at Dimapur recently.

The eight coaches who successfully completed the course are Salew Kadete, Chumbenthung Humtsoe, Sharman Lama, Reena Rai, Imyangluba Lemtur, Marshal Pashel, Rolio Z Lohe, and E Rainbow Patton.

It was organised by the FIBA Regional Office-Asia in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Nagaland Basketball Association.

The initiative is part of FIBA Regional Office-Asia’s ongoing efforts to develop mentors and aspiring coaches which saw enthusiastic participation from Nagaland.

The weeklong program featured comprehensive classroom sessions coupled with practical on-court training, ensuring participants could effectively apply the concepts they learned.

This blend of theoretical and practical instruction is also designed to equip coaches with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their coaching efficacy.