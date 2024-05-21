Nagaland To Participate In Miss Universe India From This Year, Auditions Scheduled On July 2

NET Web Desk

For the very first time, Nagaland will be participating in Miss Universe India this year.

The Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland, BASN will be officially launching Miss Universe Nagaland India on the day of the audition which is slated on July 2 at Niathu Resort in Chümoukedima.

Addressing media persons in Kohima today, BASN President Mele Pucho informed that BASN has obtained franchise of Miss Universe Nagaland under Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

He exuded happiness that Nagaland will be sending a candidate to represent the state for Miss Universe pageant from this year.

From next year, winner of Miss Nagaland will directly represent the state.

The BASN president who is also state director of Miss Universe India, said this would be a once a life time opportunity as only this year there will be an open audition and urged interested candidates to participate in the pageant.

Media and information Secretary of BASN, Sarah Konyak informed that entries will be open for 18 years and above with a registration fee of 1000 rupees from May 22.

She said participants should be an indigenous of Nagaland.

Interested individuals can register online by contacting these numbers 7641007449 or 7005284814.

For online registration, one can apply on the spot Registration on July 2 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.