New E-Waste Bins To Clean Up Meghalaya’s Tech Trash

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), in collaboration with Hulladek Recycling Private Limited, has introduced a new E-Waste Bin initiative to combat electronic waste and promote environmental sustainability.

This program aims to provide a convenient and safe disposal method for electronic waste, such as old household appliances, computer parts, chargers, and batteries, which pose significant environmental and health risks if not properly managed.

The first E-Waste Bin has been reportedly installed at the MSPCB office.

Hulladek Recycling, under the leadership of Founder and Managing Director Nandan Mall, plans to expand this initiative by installing 50 additional bins across the state.

Mall highlighted the critical need for this project, citing the lack of awareness about e-waste hazards in Meghalaya as a driving factor for their involvement over the past three years.

During the launch, GH Chyrmang, Member and Secretary of MSPCB, presented a comprehensive report on the current e-waste scenario in Meghalaya.

The report, which involved a detailed inventory, revealed that the majority of e-waste is generated from commercial establishments, educational institutions, and offices.

“Our data indicates that Shillong, in the East Khasi Hills, is the largest generator of e-waste, followed by the West Garo Hills,” Chyrmang explained.

“This inventory will guide our future efforts in addressing e-waste pollution and related environmental issues.”

This initiative underscores the importance of proper e-waste disposal to prevent the release of harmful substances, including carcinogens, into the environment.

By providing these dedicated bins, MSPCB and Hulladek aim to mitigate the risks associated with improper e-waste disposal and promote a cleaner, healthier environment for the residents of Meghalaya.