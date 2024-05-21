Sacred Thangjing Hill In Manipur Renamed ‘Kuki Army’ Camp, Govt Files FIR

NET/UT DESK

Ukhrul: A Zero FIR has been lodged in response to the renaming of a portion of the historically significant Thangjing hill range as ‘Thangting’. The incident came to light after a viral photo showed the erection of a gate bearing the inscription “Kuki National Front-Military Council” with the location identified as “Thangting,” corresponding to Thangjing Ching.

In a letter dated May 20, 2024, Under Secretary (Land Resources), Government of Manipur, Mangoljao Kamei, requested the Officer-In-Charge of Imphal Police Station to register a Zero FIR, as the Thangjing hill range falls under the jurisdiction of Henglep Police Station. The letter highlighted that the Thangjing Hill range is within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests and holds historical significance, being declared a protected site under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

The letter stated that the erection of the gate with the altered name “Thangting” is considered an unauthorized change, violating the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, and the aforementioned historical preservation act.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also addressed the issue on his X handle, affirming the government’s commitment to taking action against any individual or group involved in such renaming activities. “Under the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, a case has been registered to address the renaming of part of the Thangjing hill range as ‘Thangting’,” the Manipur Chief Minister Xed on Monday.

( Courtesy: Ukhrul Times

https://ukhrultimes.com/zero-fir-filed-over-renaming-of-historic-thangjing-hill-range-in-manipur/ )