Sikkim Govt Forms Committee To Probe Complaints Of Overcharging By Tour Operators

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim government has formed a committee to investigate complaints of exorbitant rates for taxis and travel permits being charged by tour operators, officials said on Tuesday.

The three-member committee was formed after the Union Tourism Ministry sent a strong letter to the state government, citing complaints registered in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) regarding steep rates for taxis and travel permits in Sikkim, they said.

“The three-member committee will be headed by an additional secretary,” Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Principal Secretary CS Rao said.



The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, he said.

Strict action will be taken against any tour operator if it is found overcharging tourists, he added.