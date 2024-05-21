Tripura Congress Adivasi Committee Urges Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha to Halt ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ Implementation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 21, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Adivasi Committee led by former MLA Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal, representing the indigenous communities of Tripura met with the state’s Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, to advocate against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the region. The committee emphasized the potential adverse effects on the indigenous population’s interests and demographic stability.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary, the committee highlighted the historical context of Tripura, which is encircled on three sides by Bangladesh. Originally a princely state with a tribal majority, Tripura’s indigenous population has dramatically diminished, becoming a minority due to sustained migration from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

The memorandum asserted, “You must appreciate that to be a minority in one’s own land itself is a good ground to create a serious and sensitive sense of deprivation to the mind of the indigenous people of Tripura.” It further explained the previous framework for citizenship: “Before the passing of CAA, 2019, 1971 was the cut-off year of residence in India for obtaining Indian citizenship through accepted procedures. Any foreigner entering Tripura from Bangladesh after 1971 could not be granted Indian citizenship, ensuring a sense of security among the indigenous population that their minority status would not be further compromised.”

The committee expressed concern that the CAA, which extends the cut-off year to December 31, 2014, for granting citizenship to migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, could exacerbate their marginalization. “This Act will open a new floodgate, increasing the possibility of more foreign people entering Tripura and affecting the demographic condition of the state,” the memorandum warned. It also acknowledged that while Section 6B of the CAA excludes areas under the 6th Schedule to the Constitution from the Act’s provisions, this protection is limited. “Foreigners could initially settle in non-ADC areas and, upon obtaining citizenship, move freely throughout Tripura, including TTAADC areas,” the memorandum cautioned, adding that an influx of new citizens could strain the state’s economy and resources.

The committee urged the Chief Secretary to refrain from implementing the CAA in Tripura to safeguard the indigenous people’s interests and the broader population’s well-being. “We do hope that you will take appropriate steps not to implement the CAA 2019 in Tripura,” the memorandum concluded.