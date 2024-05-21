Tripura Left Front’s Students and Youth Wings Protest Amidst Education, Health, and Law & Order Crisis in State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 21, 2024: In a powerful display of dissent, Left Front’s student and youth organizations- Student Federation of India (SFI), Tripura Students’ Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Tripura Youth Federation (TYF) have united to address the state’s pressing issues. The state grapples with poor education, a crumbling health system and deteriorating law and order.

The current government faces accusations of stifling talent, halting recruitment, and allegedly plotting to undermine the aspirations of the youth. In response, these student groups have launched joint programs across the state to demand urgent action.

The Chief Minister finds himself at the center of this turmoil. Left-leaning student and youth organizations are calling for their resignation, attributing the state’s anarchy to their leadership. A protest march took place outside Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon with DYFI state president Palash Bhowmik, state secretary Nabarun Deb and other leaders were present.

The education system in Tripura teeters on the brink of collapse. Unemployment exacerbates the situation, leaving parents anxious, especially after the recent Vidyajyoti school results. The health sector faces severe challenges, including a shortage of doctors, health workers, and essential medicines in major referral hospitals.

As night falls, incidents of theft, robbery, and violence escalate. Meanwhile, state cabinet members remain preoccupied with the West Bengal campaign, further fueling public discontent.

Palash Bhowmik emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, stating that concerned citizens must take to the streets to draw the government’s attention. The fate of education, health, and law and order hangs in the balance, and the people demand swift action to rectify the crisis.