Tripura’s Historic Neermahal Palace Threatened by Water Hyacinth Infestation; Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Orders Removal of Invasive Plants

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 21, 2024: To revive the lost glory of Tripura’s Rudrasagar Lake and attract global tourists to Neermahal, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has directed officials from the concerned department, Melaghar Municipal Council and Rudrasagar Udbastu Fishermen Sammanay Samiti to clear the water hyacinth covering the lake, which is diminishing the attraction of the palace in the water.

The lone Ramsar site in the Tripura’s Melaghar subdivision under Sepahijala district, housing the historic Neermahal Palace, is grappling with a severe invasion of water hyacinth. This invasive plant has significantly disrupted boating activities, obstructed tourist access to the palace, and threatened the lake’s aquatic ecosystem.

Since May 9, access to Neermahal, a prominent tourist destination built by past monarchs, has been impeded. Tripura’s Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury visited the site on Tuesday. He directed the officials responsible for ferrying passengers and the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society to remove the invasive plants. “The Rudrasagar Lake, a place of historical significance, will soon be restored to its former state, allowing tourists to once again enjoy this heritage site,” Chowdhury assured the public.

The minister pointed out that this year’s water hyacinth invasion has been particularly severe. Efforts to intervene were delayed due to restrictions imposed by the electoral code of conduct. However, with various departmental officials on-site, Chowdhury announced that removal operations would commence shortly. The Melaghar Municipal Council has been tasked with the job, working in collaboration with the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and local residents.

The infestation has led to a decline in tourist numbers. “Over the days, tourists have been left disappointed. Although we haven’t calculated the total economic loss, we are committed to resolving this issue swiftly,” Chowdhury said. Addressing concerns about the lake’s decreasing navigability, he mentioned that dredging studies would involve major departments and require the Chief Minister’s approval. The immediate priority is the removal of aquatic plants, with the tourism department funding this operation.

A spokesperson from the Rudrasagar Udbastu Fishermen’s Samannay Samiti stated that boat operations have ceased since May 9. He indicated, “On an average day, boating generates earnings ranging from Rs 8,000 to 10,000, with higher revenues during weekends and winter picnics.”

Currently, initiatives are being implemented to eradicate the invasive vegetation and reopen access to the lake. This endeavor aims to preserve Neermahal’s appeal to tourists while also safeguarding the ecological equilibrium of the lake.

The administrative gathering at Rudrasagar witnessed the presence of Tapan Das from the Tourism Department, Anamika Ghosh Pal Roy, the Chairman of Melaghar Municipal Council, Ranen Debroy representing the Fisheries Department, the President and Secretary of Rudrasagar Udbastu Fishermen Sammanoy Samiti, and Kamal Bhowmik from the Forest Department. Their joint endeavors strive to elevate the area’s tourist allure, ensuring a revitalized and appealing destination.