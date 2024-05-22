60 Rooms at 20 Centres Set for Vote Counting in Tripura’s 2 Parliamentary Constituencies: CEO Punit Agarwal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2024: The much-anticipated Lok Sabha election results are set to be announced on June 4, with voters across the country eagerly awaiting the outcome. In Tripura, where two seats are up for grabs, the focus is on the Umakanta Academy premises, which serves as the counting center for the majority of assembly constituencies within the West Tripura parliamentary constituency.

Early on Wednesday morning, workers at Umakanta Academy were busy setting up the polling station for the crucial vote counting process. Punit Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer of the State Election Department and Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Returning Officer, personally inspected the arrangements on the ground.

After a thorough review, Punit Agarwal expressed satisfaction with the management. “Umakanta Academy boasts a total of 14 counting rooms,” he stated. The Chief Electoral Officer visited each of these rooms today, ensuring that all necessary preparations were in place. Work is still ongoing, with adequate CCTV cameras strategically positioned to monitor the proceedings.

Security remains a top priority during the counting process. A total of 60 counting rooms are spread across 20 centers, and CRPF jawans have been entrusted with maintaining order. In addition to the internal security measures, external surveillance is also robust, thanks to the installation of CCTV cameras outside the counting center.

As the remaining work nears completion, officials are confident that all arrangements have been made for a peaceful and transparent counting of votes. The electricity system, strong room, and other critical aspects have been thoroughly inspected, ensuring a smooth process on June 4.