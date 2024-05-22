Arunachal’s Saloma Yomdo Appointed As New E&D Director Of Oil India Ltd

NET Web Desk

Oil India Ltd (OIL) has appointed Saloma Yomdo, who hails from Nyapin in the Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal, as its new Director of Exploration & Development (E&D).

Yomdo was chosen from a pool of 12 candidates interviewed by the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) during a selection panel meeting held on May 20.

In his new role, Yomdo will join the board of directors and report directly to the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD).

He will be responsible for formulating exploratory policies, managing budgets, and overseeing the progress of the company’s exploration and development programs both in India and overseas.

Yomdo is a petroleum engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, and joined OIL through campus selection in 1994, and steadily risen through the ranks within OIL.

He currently heads the E&D directorate, overseeing all related activities on a national and international scale.

Yomdo is also an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, USA, and the Association of Petroleum Geologists.

He has presented and published numerous technical papers at various international and national forums.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein bestowed their heartiest congratulations to Yomdo.

“I wish him continued success as he takes on this new and significant role. I believe that his expertise will steer Oil India Limited to greater heights,” Mein said.

“The state is proud of your achievement,” quoted CM Khandu.