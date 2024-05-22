Assam’s Aspiring Space Scientist Krishangi Shines As IIT Indore Topper In PG Exam

NET Web Desk

In a stellar achievement, Krishangi Kashyap, an exceptional talent from Assam’s Barpeta, has emerged as the top performer at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore.

Krishangi secured the IIT Topper award with an impressive score of 9.45 in her postgraduate examination in Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Engineering.

Prior to her postgraduate studies at IIT Indore, which she commenced in 2022, she earned distinction in physics from Bhattadeva University in Pathshala, stepping ahead with her dream of becoming

a space scientist.

Adding to her list of accolades, Krishangi was selected to represent India at the 55th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC 55) in 2024, organized by NASA in Texas, USA.

Her father, Hitesh Sharma, proudly shared this significant achievement with the media.

Krishangi Kashyap’s journey is an inspiring example of academic excellence and scientific inquiry, bringing pride to her hometown of Barpeta and the nation.