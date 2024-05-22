Assam: Bokakhat Farmers Export Pumpkins Worth Rs 5.24 Crore To Other States

NET Web Desk

In a significant boost to Assam’s agricultural sector, farmers in the Bokakhat constituency have achieved a remarkable increase in pumpkin production and sales.

According to a tweet by Atul Borah, Assam’s Agriculture Minister, farmers in the region sent pumpkins worth Rs 5.24 crore to markets in other states this year, a substantial increase from the Rs 2 crore worth of pumpkins sent last year.

The growth in pumpkin production is not limited to Bokakhat alone. Farmers in Kuruabahi, Madhya Mohura, and Dichai Gaon Panchayats have also contributed significantly to this year’s yield.

With many pumpkins still awaiting dispatch to out-of-state markets, the total revenue from pumpkin sales is expected to rise even further.

The Agriculture Minister credited the substantial increase in production to the effective schemes and policies implemented by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The initiatives taken have transformed Assam’s agriculture sector, making the majority of our farmers self-reliant by focusing on commercial agriculture. This has also created self-employment opportunities for the educated unemployed,” said Borah.

Borah expressed his confidence that the production targets set by the government will be met soon and assured continued support from the Department of Agriculture to further boost production.

“I congratulate the farmers for their remarkable achievement and assure them that the Department will provide all possible assistance in the coming days,” he added.