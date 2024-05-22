Assam: IFS Batch ’23 Visits Kaziranga National Park For Study Tour

NET Web Desk

Kaziranga National Park in Assam, recently had the pleasure of hosting the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Batch of 2023 on their study tour.

The visit aimed to provide the officers with firsthand experience and insight into the park’s renowned wildlife conservation practices and habitat management strategies.

During their tour, the IFS officers delved into various aspects of Kaziranga’s ecosystem, focusing on habitat and grassland management techniques that are crucial for the park’s biodiversity.

They also explored Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) engagement and other wildlife conservation practices.

The itinerary included thrilling jeep safaris, allowing the officers to observe the park’s rich wildlife, including the famed one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, and numerous bird species.

A highlight of the visit was a boating excursion on the majestic Brahmaputra River, providing a unique perspective on the park’s diverse aquatic habitats.

This visit marks another step in fostering a deep understanding of wildlife conservation among future leaders, ensuring that Kaziranga National Park continues to be a beacon of biodiversity and sustainable environmental practices.