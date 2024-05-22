Former Mr. Arunachal Nishu Konia Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

NET Web Desk

Nishu Konia, a former Mr. Arunachal and a well-known figure in the fitness community, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on May 21 in Upper Hollongi, Papum Pare district.

The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the cause of death.

Konia, who was working for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), had achieved significant fame in the bodybuilding world.

He won the Mr. Arunachal title three consecutive times from 2016 to 2018.

In addition, Konia clinched the Mr. India title in the junior category at the 6th National Bodybuilding Championship held at Bhakti Ramdasu Kalashetram in Khammam, Telangana, in 2016.

His sudden and mysterious death has shocked the local community and his fans across the state.

Authorities are yet to disclose further details about the ongoing investigation.