Hindi Film From Assam “Kooki” Shines At Cannes Film Festival

NET Web Desk

In a momentous achievement for Indian cinema, the Hindi film “Kooki,” by Assamese producer Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund, was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 21 at 11:30 pm local time in the Palais H auditorium.

Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund and lead actress Ritisha Khaund were present at the festival, engaging in meaningful discussions with the audience post-screening.

Junmoni expressed her gratitude towards director Pranab J. Deka, all actors, and the entire team for their hardwork.

“Kooki,” set for release on June 28 across 100 cinema halls in India, tackles the sensitive and harrowing topic of a rape victim’s journey, delving into the multiple stages and mental trauma experienced by the victim.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund shared on Facebook, “One of the biggest cinema festivals is the Cannes Film Festival. I received the opportunity to screen my new Hindi venture ‘Kooki’ in this prestigious film festival in the distribution section on 21st May 2024 at 11:30 am at Palais H. The distributor of my film, JVEL, arranged everything for this show. Ritisha Khaund and I were present at the screening.”

Through her post she also informed that the film received amazing feedback from many filmmakers, distributors, and actors who watched the film.

“We received offers to release the film in France and Monaco and are expecting more offers from other countries too,” said Junmoni.

Moreover, the film personalities present at the screening reportedly loved the film and praised the lead actress Ritisha for her outstanding performance, Junumoni informed.

“Ritisha received direct invitations from some directors to work in their films. Now, with such encouragement, we are hopeful that the mass audience of India will love this film when it releases in theatres on June 28, 2024,” Junmoni writes in her post.

The success at Cannes has generated significant international interest in “Kooki,” marking a notable milestone for Assamese cinema on the global stage.