Manipur Police Arrests Three KCP Cadres In Khongjom; Weapons, Cash And Car Seized

NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police arrested three cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – Taibanganba faction from the Khongjom area on Tuesday, May 21.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Konjengbam Akash, also known as Pari Meitei (33), Nongthombam Amujao Singh (25), and Amom Somendro, also known as Kaleipung Meitei (28).

During the operation, security personnel recovered a cache of items from the suspects’ possession, including two i.02 pistols with two magazines, 19 live rounds, Rs. 30,000 in cash, three mobile phones, four demand letters, and one Alto car.

Authorities have informed that the trio was involved in extortion activities in the region.

The arrest and seizure of these items mark a notable success in the ongoing efforts to curb insurgent operations and enhance public safety in the area.