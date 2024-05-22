Nagaland: Mon And Dimapur Districts Shines At 16th ‘State Level Catch Them Young (U-14)’ Sepaktakraw Tournament

NET Web Desk

The 16th State Level Catch Them Young (U-14) Sepaktakraw Tournament 2024 which began on May 20 concluded last evening at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, with Mon and Dimapur districts securing top honours.

In the boys’ category, Mon district claimed the gold medal, followed by Dimapur with silver and Mokokchung taking bronze.

In the girls’ category, Dimapur secured the gold, Kohima won silver, and Wokha received bronze.

During the closing ceremony, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Kesonyü Yhome praised the progress of Sepaktakraw in Nagaland, highlighting the state’s achievements on national and international stages.

He reiterated the State Government’s commitment to the development and upliftment of sports, assuring gradual but definite progress.

The tournament, organized by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, saw participation from 15 districts, with over 300 athletes competing in the tournament.