New Meghalaya DGP Nongrang To Hold Weekly Public Meetings To Hear People’s Grievances

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Idashisha Nongrang Meghalaya’s new and first woman Director General of Police (DGP) will hold public meetings every week to address people’s grievances, officials said on Wednesday.

Nongrang, will hold meetings with the general public every Thursday between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. The first meeting will take place on May 30.

“I firmly believe that women view the world from a very different perspective, and I would work to leverage this perspective to make sure that women feel much safer and better about themselves as well as to improve accessibility. I know there is much scope for improvement when it comes to how accessible the police are to the general public,” DGP Nongrang said after taking charge on

Furthermore, she said that despite the serious efforts being made to stop crimes against women, the fact is that such crimes are on the rise across the state.

“We have to think about our strategy and we may take a new approach to deal with the situations,” she added.

Nongrang also went on to express her worry about increasing cases of drug menace in Meghalaya.

DGP Nongrang, who took charge on Monday, has succeeded LR Bishnoi who retired from the post on Sunday.

Before being appointed to this position, Idashisha Nongrang, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, was the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guard in Meghalaya.

She will hold the post of DGP for a set term of two years.