NF Railway Boosts Passenger Comfort: 94 New Lifts and 26 Escalators Installed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2024: In a bid to enhance passenger amenities and improve the overall travel experience, the Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has recently installed several lifts and escalators at key stations within its jurisdiction. These upgrades are aimed at making railway stations more passenger-friendly, especially for elderly, differently-abled, and ailing passengers.

According to N.F. Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Sabyasachi De, “We are committed to providing safe and convenient facilities for our passengers. The installation of new lifts and escalators is part of our ongoing efforts to uplift the available infrastructure.”

N.F. Railway has decided to elevate the standards of selected railway stations by installing lifts and escalators. This move will facilitate easy movement between platforms, ensuring a smoother experience for passengers.

Presently, there are 45 lifts and 35 escalators operational across major stations under the five divisions of N.F. Railway.

During the previous financial year (2023-24), four lifts were commissioned: two at Barsoi and two at Jalpaiguri Road railway stations. Additionally, four escalators were installed at Agartala and Kamakhya railway stations, with two escalators at each station.

The railway authority has sanctioned the installation of 94 lifts at 46 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.’ Similarly, 26 escalators are also in the process of being installed at 13 stations.

With passenger volumes on the rise, N.F. Railway emphasizes the importance of constructing more lifts and escalators at major stations. These additional facilities will not only enhance entry and exit points but also improve cross-navigation within the railway premises, ultimately making train travel more user-friendly.

The N.F. Railway’s commitment to modernizing amenities reflects its dedication to providing a pleasant and efficient journey for all passengers.