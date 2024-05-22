People Fed Up with Misrule & Corruption of TMC-Led Government, Yearns for Peace: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2024: Political unrest continues to grip West Bengal as citizens express their desire for a peaceful environment, increasingly looking towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a beacon of hope. In a spirited roadshow on Wednesday, Chief Minister of Tripura Prof. Dr. Manik Saha voiced strong criticism of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and rallied support for BJP candidate Dr. Anirban Ganguly in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.

“People are yearning for peace,” declared Dr. Saha, addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. “They are fed up with the misrule and corruption under the TMC government. This chaos must end, and the electorate sees the BJP as the path to a more stable and prosperous West Bengal.”

Dr. Saha asserted that the BJP is poised to achieve its target of 32 seats in the upcoming elections. “We are confident that come the 4th, when the results are announced, the people’s mandate will reflect their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,” he stated. “The TMC’s era of mismanagement and corruption is nearing its end.”

Highlighting the contrast between past and present governance, Dr. Saha drew parallels with Tripura’s political landscape. “Under the Left Front, Tripura suffered years of violence and terrorism. It was only through the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that we overcame this legacy,” he noted. “In 2018, we ousted the Left Front, and in 2023, we secured an absolute majority. This transformation shows that people want peace and good governance.”

Dr. Saha’s remarks resonated with many in attendance, particularly when he underscored the peaceful polling in Tripura’s recent elections. “If the people of Tripura can achieve such a transformation, why not the people of West Bengal?” he challenged. “The evil alliance of CPM and Congress, reminiscent of Tripura’s past, must be defeated here as well.”

The roadshow saw participation from several prominent BJP leaders from West Bengal, bolstering the campaign’s momentum. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha reiterated the BJP’s vision for the future. “We will win more than 400 seats nationwide to form the government. We have the guidance of leaders like Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda,” he said.

As West Bengal braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Citizens, weary of ongoing turmoil, are looking to cast their votes for a future they hope will be marked by peace and effective governance. Dr. Saha’s confident proclamation underscores the BJP’s determination to bring about this change, with the party’s leadership standing firmly behind their West Bengal campaign.

The electoral battle in West Bengal promises to be a decisive moment, not only for the state’s political future but also for the broader national landscape. With promises of stability and growth, the BJP’s message is clear: a vote for Shanti is a vote for change.