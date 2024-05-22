Sikkim: Literary Luminary Prabha Rai Receives Chiya Kavita Puraskar 2024 On World Tea Day

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of World Tea Day, Prabha Rai, a resident of Assangthang, Namchi, Sikkim, has been conferred the Chiya Kavita Puraskar 2024 by the Chiya Kavita Group.

The award ceremony took place at Rachna Books in the Development Area of Gangtok.

Rai, known for her extensive contributions to literature and education, has been a pivotal figure in promoting reading habits among the local community for many years.

In a significant effort to foster a love for reading among children, she established a library at her residence in Dumi Gaon, Assangthang.

Additionally, Rai has been actively involved in the development of language, literature, arts, and folk traditions through the DG Reading Room Resource and Education Foundation, which she founded in 2019.

The Chiya Kavita Puraskar 2024 is a testament to Rai’s invaluable services in the field of art and literature.

Culture Secretary Basant Lama presented the award in a ceremony attended by special guests and invitees, including Prabin Khaling, the founder of the Chiya Kavita initiative.

The Chiya Kavita Group’s annual literary award ceremony, held on International Tea Day, aims to recognize and celebrate contributions to literature and culture.

This year, Prabha Rai’s dedication and hard work have been rightfully acknowledged, further inspiring the literary community in Sikkim and beyond.