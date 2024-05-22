Sword Vashum Elected As 42nd President Of Tangkhul Naga Long For 2024-2028

NET / UT DESK

Sword Vashum (Retd. IAAS) has been elected as the new President of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga tribe in Manipur, for the tenure 2024-2028.

The 42nd TNL president was accorded a traditional march after the polling and declaration.

Sword Vashum who is also a veteran politician contested Manipur state assembly elections from different political parties in the past. He is the son of late Wungnaosui Vashum of Talui village, was born on October 1, 1949. He joined the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IAAS) at the Lal Bahadur National Academy of Administration in July 1975 and retired as Additional Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General in the Office of the CAG of India, New Delhi, on October 1, 2009.

Upon declaration of the election results, Vashum addressed the gathering, saying, “I have no words to express my gratitude. I am really thankful to you all from the bottom of my heart. I am grateful to the Vice President of TNL and his colleagues, Chairmen and their colleagues of Longphangs, Headmen from various villages, and supporters, but most importantly to the Chief Election Commissioner and his team for successfully and peacefully conducting the election. I would always need your prayers and support to carry out the duties as the President of TNL. God will be my strength, inspiration, and source of courage and wisdom as I execute my duty as President of TNL.”

Vashum continued, “We are one. I will not work only for my area or my supporters but for the betterment of the Tangkhul Naga community as a whole. I alone will not be able to carry the task without your constant support and prayer. I have no hidden agenda. The time has come to work together as one. I respect every voter and the decision they have taken. This is part of the democratic electoral process as enshrined in the Riyan of TNL. I would also like to express my respect to all my fellow candidates.”

Out of the total 660 votes cast, Sword Vashum, the newly elected TNL President garnered 277 votes, while his nearest opponent, Yangmi Khapai, secured 234 votes.

(Source Courtesy: Ukhrul Times)

https://ukhrultimes.com/