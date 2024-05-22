Tripura: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2024: In a covert operation, the Agartala Government Railway Police Station arrested two individuals suspected of illegal entry. The detainees identified as Nargis Akhtar and Mehdi Hasan, were taken into custody at Agartala railway station last night.

The police grew suspicious upon observing their behavior and subsequently interrogated them. When asked to produce Indian citizenship documents, the duo failed to comply. Under further questioning, they confessed to being Bangladeshi citizens. Consequently, the police formally arrested them and initiated an investigation.

On Wednesday, the detainees were produced before the court. The Officer-in-Charge of Agartala Government Railway Police Station Tapas Das highlighted the recurring issue of Bangladeshi citizens crossing the border into Tripura.

Authorities have been notified, and stringent measures are being taken to address this ongoing concern.