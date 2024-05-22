Working President Of Naga People’s Front Dr. Huskha Yepthomi Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Dr. Huskha Yepthomi, Working President of Naga People’s Front, passed away at Zion Hospital and Research Centre Dimapur on May 21.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while expressing pain over the demise said, Dr. Huskha was a sincere and a passionate leader who genuinely cared for the welfare of the people, especially those in the marginalised section.

He served in various organisations since his early days serving people, and his contributions will be dearly remembered by all those who have encountered him, said CM Rio.

“His demise is a great loss, especially for Naga People’s Front party, the Nagas and Sumi community in particular,” Rio added.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton described Huskha as a stalwart of regional politics who served the people well.

He said, in his demise, we have lost a leader not only for his party but the Nagas as a whole.

In addition, Leader of NPF legislature party, Kuzholuzo Nienu conveyed his condolences on the demise of Huskha Yepthomi, who is considered as one of the tallest Leaders of the Grand Old Party.