16-Year-Old Kaamya Karthikeyan Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Summit Mount Everest

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable feat of endurance and courage, 16-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student from Navy Children School, Mumbai, has made history by becoming the youngest Indian girl to scale Mount Everest.

In addition, with this feat she has become gthe second youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Everest from the Nepal side.

Accompanied by her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, Kaamya reached the summit on May 20, 2024.

The expedition, which received both financial and technical support from the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, marks a significant milestone in Kaamya’s ambitious mountaineering journey.

She began her climbing career at the age of nine by scaling Mount Stok Kangri in 2017.

Since then, her impressive achievements include summiting Har-ki-Dun (13,500 feet), Kedarnatha Peak (13,500 feet), and Roopkund Lake (16,400 feet) in 2016.

Additionally, Kaamya trekked to Everest Base Camp (17,600 feet) in Nepal, becoming the second youngest girl to do so, and reached Bhrigu Lake (14,100 feet) in Himachal Pradesh in 2019.

On September 8, 2023, Kaamya further showcased her climbing prowess by unfurling the tricolour atop Mt. Kang Yatse-1 (6,450 meters) in Ladakh, becoming the youngest person to summit this highly technical peak.

Her extraordinary achievements have earned her the highest civilian award for individuals under 18 in India.

The Indian Navy extended its heartfelt congratulations to Kaamya, highlighting her exceptional bravery and determination.

“Ms. Kaamya Karthikeyan, daughter of Commander S. Karthikeyan, has shown immense courage and fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents. We wish her the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, becoming the youngest girl to do so,” the Indian Navy stated.

Kaamya’s journey continues to inspire many young adventurers and serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication to mountaineering.