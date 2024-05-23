Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by a woman against election officers in Changlang district for their alleged inaction over “forged” voter ID of a person.

The woman had lodged the complaint to the Election Commission in June last year, alleging that the Changlang district electoral officer (DEO) and the electoral registration officer (ERO) did not take action against the person who was accused of “fraudulently obtaining a fake voter identity card”.

The accused had filed his nomination for the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in the assembly elections in March this year but his bid was rejected.

“The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission deems it very serious that the ERO of Bordumsa-Diyun of Changlang district did not make a decision on the complaint despite the hearing on August 23, 2023, and the DEO, Changlang district, did not take any decision in the appeal case heard on February 15, 2024.

“This allowed a person against whom complaints of cheating and forgery regarding his voter ID are pending to continue as a voter and submit a nomination,” said an order issued by APSHRC member Bamang Tago on Wednesday.

The APSHRC has directed the ERO of Bordumsa-Diyun and the DEO to submit a “detailed reply to the complaint and the entire proceedings of the hearings held on August 23, 2023, by the ERO and the appeal heard by the DEO on February 15 this year”.

They must also explain why the commission should not recommend an appropriate inquiry against them within 15 days, it said.

The complainant claimed that the accused was residing in Arunachal Pradesh without obtaining the required Inner Line Permit (ILP), violating the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873.

According to her, the person fraudulently obtained the voter ID in 2022 after moving to the Diyun- Bordumsa constituency, without providing proof of residence.