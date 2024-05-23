Ashmita Chaliha And P V Sindhu Advances To Quarter-Finals Of Malaysia Masters Badminton Tournament

NET Web Desk

In Badminton, ace Indian shuttlers, P V Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha have advanced to the quarter-finals of the prestigious Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today on May 24.

Sindhu defeated Yu Jin Sim of South Korea, 21-13, 12-21, 21-14, while, Ashmita beat the American, Beiwen Zhang, 21-19, 16-21, 21-12, in the women’s singles pre-quarters.

In men’s singles pre-quarters, youngster Kiran George will take on Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee this afternoon.

While in Men’s doubles pre-quarters, India’s Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga will face the Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Ji Ting He.

Another Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will lock horns with Sung Shuo-yun and Chen Yu of Taiwan, in women’s doubles pre-quarters this afternoon.