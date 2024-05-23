Assam: Guwahati Schools To Ring Water Bell Thrice, Shift Morning Assemblies Indoors To Combat Scorching Heat

NET Web Desk

In response to the intense heatwave affecting Assam, the Elementary Education Department of Kamrup Metropolitan District has mandated that schools ring a water bell three times a day to ensure students stay hydrated.

This directive, issued on May 22, also instructs schools to conduct morning assemblies indoors.

According to the order, headmasters of all schools are requested to implement the water bell system during school hours.

The bell will ring three times a day to remind students to drink water, ensuring they remain hydrated.

Additionally, the directive advises schools to hold morning assemblies inside classrooms or on verandas instead of in open spaces or fields to minimize exposure to the heat.

The order from the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro, emphasizes the necessity of these measures to prevent health issues such as sweating, headaches, and other heat-related ailments among students.

These measures aim to safeguard the health and well-being of students as the region continues to experience extreme temperatures.