Assam: Sonitpur’s ‘Deckiajuli Tea’ Bags Highest Price Of Year At Auction

NET Web Desk

A premium CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea from Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday was auctioned for the “highest price” of the year at Rs 651 per kg, officials said.

‘Deckiajuli Tea’, a CTC tea owned by Parry Agro Industries, went under the hammer at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), and a line of CTC PF grade of Deckiajuli Tea Estate witnessed a record price of Rs 651 a kg, followed by another BP grade of the same brand at Rs 605 per kg, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

Issuing a statement, he said these prices are “the highest for the year 2024 so far”.

“GTAC is always considered a hub of quality teas and preferred by both buyers and sellers. These… gardens selling their teas through the auction platform always get best prices for their produce,” Bihani said.

Last year, a line of Haroocharai sold at a record price of Rs 705 per kg and Halmari sold at Rs 670 per kg, he said.

Commenting on the development, Chennai-based Parry Agro Industries Senior General Manager Joe Louis said Deckiajuli improved its quality from last year, and the company took a policy to manufacture top CTC quality seeing the premium received from the buyers.

“Deckiajuli tea continues to be on the same path and has produced consistent top quality. These prices are a recognition of the hard work and good practices followed by the Parry Agro team and support from the buyers and the market,” he added.

Bihani said that in the GTAC auction, more than 100 lots are selling between Rs 350-500 per kg, which indicates that quality is always appreciated and remunerated with lucrative prices.

“The higher price realisation in the auction will result in better remuneration to small tea growers, who are making good quality leaf,” he said.