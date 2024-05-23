Auto Rickshaw Driver Offers Free Rides On Buddha Purnima In Kamalanagar, Mizoram

NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming display of generosity and community spirit, an auto-rickshaw driver in Kamalanagar, Mizoram, marked Buddha Purnima by offering free rides to passengers throughout the day.

The driver, whose vehicle bears the registration number MZ-07-7611, provided this service from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Buddha Purnima, which celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, is a day traditionally associated with acts of kindness and compassion. Embracing this spirit, the auto driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, turned his vehicle into a symbol of selfless service.

The driver’s initiative did not go unnoticed. Social media in Kamalanagar buzzed with praise for his noble act, with many highlighting how small deeds of kindness can significantly impact the community.

His story has become an inspiration, showcasing that even in our daily lives, we can find opportunities to serve others and earn merit.