Forest Guard Jayshree Konwar Clinches Gold In All Assam Taekwondo Championship 2024

NET Web Desk

In a moment of pride for the Assam Forest Department, Jayshree Rani Konwar, a dedicated forest guard stationed in the Borgang Range under the Sonitpur East Division, clinched the Gold medal in the fiercely contested 62kg category at the 39th All Assam State Taekwondo Championship 2024.

The championship, organized by the All Assam Taekwondo Association, kicked off on May 20 at the prestigious Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Bolin Chetia, MLA and President of the Assam Taekwondo Association, marked the commencement of the tournament, which boasted participation from nearly 1200 players representing 39 teams across cadet, junior, and senior categories.

Jayshree’s victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the department and across the state, reflecting the spirit of determination and excellence.

Heartiest congratulations pour in for Jayshree Rani Konwar on her outstanding achievement.