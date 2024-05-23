India’s Tejas Shirse Sets Men’s 110m Hurdles National Record In Finland Meet

NET Web Desk

Unheralded Tejas Shirse smashed the men’s 110m hurdles national record while winning gold at the Motonet GP series, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level event, with a time of 13.41 seconds here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Shirse broke the previous national record of 13.48 seconds set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.

His earlier personal best is 13.56 seconds which he had clocked on May 9 at Vught, the Netherlands.

Shirse has not won any international medal but is the top Indian men’s 110m hurdler, having claimed gold in the Federation Cup, National Inter-State Championships and National Open last year.

He did not take part in this year’s Federation Cup as he has been training and competing abroad.

On his feat, Tejas Shirse took to his official instagram handle to express that he was hungry for more.

“God is willing to sell you anything at the price of your labor. 13.41, a new national record and a PB. 64 days out for the Road to Olympics 2024. Job isn’t finished yet. Thanks team, you know who you are,” he wrote.