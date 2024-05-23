Inspiring Collaborations: Aryavart International University Prepares For Multidisciplinary Conference

NET Web Desk

Aryavart International University, located in Dharmanagar, Tripura, is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the Third International Conference on Research in Multidisciplinary Studies.

This prestigious event, organized in collaboration with Al-Mansoor University College from Baghdad, Iraq, promises to be a global gathering of scholarly minds.

One of the key highlights of this conference is the publication of its proceedings, complete with ISBN (International Standard Book Number), ensuring the widespread dissemination of valuable research findings to a global audience.

The conference’s secretary. Mr. Deepak Bansal has revealed that scholars and professionals from various disciplines have already begun submitting their research articles and abstracts.

The deadline for abstract submission is set for July 15, 2024, further fueling the anticipation and enthusiasm among participants.

Dr. Abdulsattar, the convenor of the conference, recently conducted a preparatory meeting with all members of the scientific committee emphasising the importance of meticulous planning and ensuring a fruitful and intellectually stimulating conference experience.

In tandem with these preparations, Aryavart International University is witnessing a surge in admissions for the 2024-25 aademic session.

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs

across departments such as Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Social Science and Humanities, Journalism, Mass Communication and Hotel Management among others.

For detailed information about the university and its program offerings, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website www.aiuniversity.edu.in.

As anticination builds for this landmark event and admissions remain open, Aryavart International University continues to uphold its commitment to promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and advancing the frontiers of knowledge.