Manipur: MSFDS Donates Rs. 4 Lakhs To Support Cinematographer Late Irom Maipak’s Family

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has donated Rs. 4,01,200 to the family of late Irom Maipak, who tragically passed away from COVID-19 on May 19, 2021.

Maipak, a renowned cinematographer, battled the virus for 15 days at a premier private hospital in Imphal, incurring treatment costs exceeding Rs. 10 lakhs.

Acclaimed filmmaker and MSFDS executive board member, Oken Amakcham, expressed sorrow over Maipak’s untimely death, noting the significant void left in the film community.

Amakcham had worked closely with Maipak on several films, including “Cheina,” “Thajabagi Wangmada,” and “The Theatre Incarnate,” each distinguished by Maipak’s exceptional camera work.

Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, MSFDS secretary and a collaborator with Maipak on the award-winning documentary “Monpas of Arunachal Pradesh,” praised Maipak’s dedication to perfect framing and his uncompromising professionalism.

Laimayum Surjakanta, Chairman of Film Forum Manipur, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Maipak’s commitment to quality in cinematography. National award-winning filmmaker Haobam Ronel and artist Robin Wahengbam also paid tribute, remembering Maipak as a compassionate and humorous individual.

The family, including Maipak’s wife and two teenage children, faced severe financial burdens, having taken loans for his treatment.

Although the government provided a COVID-19 ex gratia of Rs. 50,000, there were no existing schemes for further assistance. Consequently, MSFDS organized a fundraiser, screening a Manipuri feature film to support the family.

The fundraiser featured the screening of “Ishanou,” a Cannes Classic film, with the consent of its director-producer, Aribam Syam Sharma.

The screening, held on May 18, coincided with the first anniversary of the film’s selection at the Cannes Classics Section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

The event also honored the cast, crew, and restoration team of “Ishanou,” with Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan and Art & Culture Commissioner Mongjam Joy Singh as chief guest and president, respectively.

MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, along with executive board members, Oken Amakcham, Laimayum Surjakanta, Wungkathing Makang, Romi Meitei and Sonia Nepramalong with Robin Wahengbam, H. Maipaksana, Bobo Khuraijam, Ronel Haobam and others members of the film community handed over the financial assistance to Maipak’s widow, Irom Ongbi Rita Devi, at the Monolith of Manipuri Cinema in Imphal East.

The event was attended by media and executive board members of MSFDS and members of the film community.

Oken Amakcham thanked the public for their generous support, which made the fundraiser a success. He acknowledged the solidarity shown by people from all walks of life who purchased donor coupons priced at Rs. 1,000 for executive class, Rs. 500 for deluxe class, and Rs. 300 for balcony seats.

Amakcham also attributed the success to the blessings of the spirits of Manipuri Cinema pioneers believed to be residing at the Monolith.

While thanking all of the contributors of the fundraiser, MSFDS particularly appreciated the support and generous donation from, MP Maharaj Sanajaoba Leishemba, Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, MLA RK Imo Singh, CM’s Secretariat and Chingangbam Sanajaoba, RK Binaton Singh, the staff of the Chief Secretary’s office, Social Welfare Director N. Uttam Singh, Tourism Director, W Ibohal Singh, Art & Culture Commissioner and Director, M. Joy Singh and K. Dinamani Singh respectively, Ranjan Yumnam, IAS, Victoria Yengkhom MPS, Deputy Secretary of Art & Culture, Sunanda Thokchom, INA Moirang Curator Dr. Laishram Sadhana, Deputy Director Programme, Art & Culture G. Dharmadas Sharma, Staff of MSFTI, Entrepreneur Oinam Radhesyam, Bobo Khuraijam, Robin Wahengbam, the founder of Imphal Art Gallery and others for their generous support.