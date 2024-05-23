Meghalaya: MBoSE To Announce SSLC And HSSLC Arts Results Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is set to release the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream examinations on May 24 during office hours.

TR Laloo, the MBoSE Controller of Examinations, confirmed that result booklets will be available for download from the official MBoSE website, www.mbose.in.

However, the results will not be displayed at the MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong.

Students can also access their results online through the following websites: www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.

In the previous announcements, MBoSE had declared the HSSLC results for the Science and Commerce streams.

In the Science stream, Sohan Bhattacharjee secured the top position with an impressive score of 483 marks.

In the Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann from St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Shillong achieved the highest score, securing 472 marks.

For further details and updates, students and guardians are urged to visit the official MBoSE website.