Nagaland Chief Secretary J. Alam Reviews Monsoon Preparedness In State

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Executive Committee, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), J. Alam, on May 22 reviewed the preparedness of districts for the impending monsoon season.

Top state officials including DGP Rupin Sharma, ADGP Renchamo, Home Commissioner Vikeye, Commissioner & Secretary Lhouchalie Viya, NSDMA, all district Deputy Commissioners and Chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) participated in the video conference.

A statement by NSDMA said the Chief Secretary reviewed the availability of foodgrains, essential medicines, road connectivity, and other key commodities in each district.

He urged DDMAs to team up with other departments and initiate steps to clear drainages and culverts for smooth water flow.

Road construction agencies were asked to position adequate machinery at vulnerable areas on arterial roads for any emergency clearances.

Alam further sought close coordination among DCs, DDMAs and line departments to address potential issues and activate interagency groups involving civil societies and NGOs for effective management and information dissemination during disasters.

Meanwhile, a review of road connectivity issues was conducted with National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the state Public Works Department led by Commissioner and Secretary Works and Housing, K Yhome, and respective Chief Engineers.

All agencies were directed to ensure that major roads remained functional to maintain connectivity across the state during the Monsoon period.