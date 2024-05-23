Northeast Frontier Railway Notifies Recruitment For 24 Posts Under Sports Quota

NET Web Desk

Northeast Frontier Railway has published recruitment notification to fill up 24 different posts for men and women under the Sports Quota.

Online applications have been invited from eligible sports persons, who are citizens of India and recruitments will be for various posts in Level-1 to 5.

The last date to apply for the posts is 09.06.2024.

Aspirant candidates can apply online through the link given in the website www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.inafter going through all the details mentioned.

Sportsperson from the field of Weightlifting, Golf, Boxing, Cycling, Cricket, Badminton, Football, Table Tennis can fill up the online application and submit.

The age limit prescribed is between 18-25 years as on 01st July, 2024 for the candidates applying in posts in Level 4 and 5 and as on 01st January, 2024 for posts in Level 1 to 3.

The candidates possessing minimum prescribed educational qualification and sports achievements as per norm can apply for the respective post.

The sportsperson who are currently active player and having sports achievements in recognized championship/events held on or after 01.04.2021 shall only be considered for their appointment.

Tentative dates for trials are likely to be held on 20thand 28th June, 2024 and candidates should keep themselves in readiness for the trials for his/her concerned sports discipline.

As per selection procedure, shortlisted eligible candidates will be called for (i) trial of sports performance and (ii) interview and assessment of sports achievement, educational qualification etc. The offer of appointment shall be given strictly on the basis of merit.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is constantly thriving towards creating an ambience to promote and encourage sports events to churn out excellent sportsperson of international standards.

This recruitment under sports quota will offer possibilities of better career promotion for those who are selected.

Railway administration urges the eligible candidates to be cautious of job rackets, brokers and middlemen and should not fall into any kind of trap.