‘Online Gaming Outdoors’ Among Reasons Behind Eight Malaria Deaths: Health Department

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Health Department reported that eight deaths related to malaria in the state last year were attributed to online gaming activities conducted outdoors.

The deceased individuals were all under the age of 30, a demographic typically associated with good health and fitness.

A senior health official expressed concern over the emerging trend of mobile gaming in rural regions, highlighting that children spend extended periods playing games online while exposed to mosquito bites, leading to malaria infections. During a visit to various areas in March, the official observed young boys engaging in outdoor gaming activities to access better internet connectivity. Unlike older individuals who seek advice from ASHAs and take preventive measures, youngsters seem less worried about contracting malaria.

The official noted changes in mosquito behavior, such as an increase in the duration of mosquito bites, which has doubled over time.

Despite a decrease in malaria cases over the past decade, the Health Department remains vigilant, distributing bed nets, test kits, and medications to at-risk communities.

Precautionary measures are being implemented in urban areas like Williamnagar, Baghmara, and Tura following recent malaria outbreaks. High-risk districts include South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, and West Khasi Hills, while South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills are classified as low-risk areas. Additionally, the official mentioned that alterations in temperature also contribute to the rise in malaria cases and fatalities.