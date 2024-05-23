Protest Halts Traffic for 2 Hours in North Tripura District: Residents Demand Road Repairs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2024: In a display of frustration over delayed and inadequate road construction, residents of Tripura’s Mangalkhali village in North district blocked the main road that goes via Mangalkhali village for nearly two hours on Thursday. The blockade caused traffic disruption on the vital artery which serves as the sole direct route connecting Krishnapur to Tilthai and Yubarajnagar to Anandabazar.

The villagers’ primary grievance stemmed from the poor quality of construction on the supposed 24-foot wide road. They alleged that the project was not being built according to specifications. They further stated that work on the project had stalled for the past four months. This delay, coupled with previous instances of the road being closed, had caused immense inconvenience to commuters in the area.

The road blockade began at 10:30 am and continued for nearly two hours. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, officials from various departments including the police intervened to negotiate with the protestors. While a representative of the contractor was initially sent to meet with the villagers a more substantive solution emerged. The villagers agreed to lift the blockade after receiving assurances that a meeting would be held with them on this Sunday to discuss their concerns and reach a mutually agreeable course of action.

The villagers hoped that the meeting would lead to a swift resolution and the resumption of proper road construction. They also made it clear that they would not hesitate to resume their protests if their demands remained unmet.