Sikkim Celebrates Sacred Saga Dawa Festival Today

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim is celebrating Saga Dawa, a festival that falls annually on the 15th day of the fourth month of the Northern Buddhist Calendar , today on May 23.

Saga Dawa is considered the most sacred Buddhist festival, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (passing away) of Buddha Shakyamuni. This day is also known as the ‘Triple Blessed Occasion’.

On this auspicious day, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his warm greetings to the people of Sikkim.

In his message, he stated, “I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Saga Dawa. This occasion marks the birth, enlightenment, and attainment of parinirvana of Shakyamuni Buddha.”

Governor Acharya emphasized the enduring relevance of Buddha’s teachings, stating, “Lord Buddha has always inspired us to work towards a just, compassionate, and humane society. His guiding principle, ‘Appa Deepo Bhava’-become your lamp and illuminate the lives of others-will continue to lead us all.”

He expressed confidence that Sikkim will continue to uphold its sacred responsibility of guiding the world on the noble path outlined by Buddha Shakyamuni and contribute to a harmonious world order.

“May this auspicious occasion further strengthen the bonds of mutual love, harmony, and unity among all Sikkimese,” the Governor added.

In addition, CM Prem Singh Goley extended warm greetings, hoping Lord Buddha’s wisdom guides everyone towards love, peace, and harmony.

He wished for strengthened unity and deeper connections among Sikkimese.

Saga Dawa holds great significance for the Buddhist community, and its observance in Sikkim underscores the state’s deep spiritual and cultural heritage.