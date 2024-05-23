Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Faces Police Obstruction During BJP Campaign in Kolkata

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha encountered roadblocks while campaigning in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee in West Bengal. The incident took place during a road show organized at Hazra Road in South Kolkata, where former Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury is contesting as the BJP candidate.

The Bengal Police allegedly blocked the election campaign, citing permission issues. This move sparked strong reactions in Bengal’s political landscape. Dr. Saha, who was present as the star campaigner alongside Chowdhury, condemned the police action and accused the West Bengal Trinamool Congress government of establishing “jungle raj.”

“Can’t campaign during elections? What is it?” questioned Dr. Saha, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes. He expressed his frustration through social media, calling the incident an example of “arrogance and tyranny.”

The BJP candidate Debashree Chowdhury also voiced her protest against the police’s role in obstructing the road show. The situation escalated further when the Tripura Chief Minister accused the West Bengal government of insulting the democratic state system and the constitution.

“The democracy-loving people of Bengal will not tolerate this injustice-tyranny anymore,” Dr. Saha asserted, urging voters to respond through their ballots.

The incident has added fuel to the already heated political climate in the region, with both parties engaging in a war of words. As the election date approaches, tensions remain high, and the spotlight remains on the clash between democracy and alleged authoritarianism.