Tripura Police & BSF Seize Arms, Ammunition, and Narcotics of Over Rs 3 crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2024: In a meticulously planned and executed operation based on specific intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with Amtali Police Station achieved a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal activities. The joint search operation culminated in the substantial seizure of arms, ammunition, and narcotics in the vicinity of Border Outpost Rayermura.

The operation conducted on May 23, 2024, from 6 am to 11 am, targeted the residential premises of Sunder Ali, son of the late Abdul Kadir Mia, located in Motinagar village under Amtali Police Station in West Tripura district. The search was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses to ensure transparency and adherence to legal protocols.

During the exhaustive search, the authorities recovered a staggering cache of illegal items, including 59,200 Yaba tablets, a country-made pistol, two magazines, eight live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, 50 bottles of Phensedyl, 23,550 Bangladeshi Taka, and a currency counting machine. The estimated market value of the seized items is approximately Rs 3 crore 30 lakh.

BSF spokesperson, Inspector General Rajesh Kumar, highlighted the importance of the operation, stating, “This successful seizure underscores the relentless efforts and dedication of the BSF and Amtali Police in combating illegal activities along the border. Our forces are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the region.”

Sunder Ali, aged 36, was apprehended during the operation. Preliminary questioning revealed that he admitted ownership of the seized items. Further investigation uncovered that the items were stored in the house of his brother, Rafikul Islam, who has been residing elsewhere due to health issues.

Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, Sub-Inspector Anupam Das, commented on the operation, saying, “The coordinated efforts and intelligence-sharing between the BSF and Amtali Police were crucial in achieving this success. The seizure of such a large quantity of narcotics and arms is a significant blow to the illegal networks operating in the region.”

The seized items, along with Sunder Ali, were handed over to Amtali Police for further legal action. Authorities have launched an intensive investigation to trace the origins and intended distribution network of the contraband.

This operation is a testament to the unwavering vigilance and coordination between the BSF and local police forces, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the region.