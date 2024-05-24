Arunachal’s Tamo Moko Becomes The Youngest Fighter To Clinch Gold Medal At 4th Kerala MMA State Championship

NET Web Desk

Mr. Tamo Moko, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh and representing the Apatani community, has etched his name in sporting history as the youngest fighter to secure a gold medal at the 4th Kerala MMA State Championship.

Moko is a class 8 student studying at Govt TPD middle school Ziro.

His remarkable achievement not only highlights his exceptional skills in Mixed Martial Arts but also brings pride to his state and community.

Moko’s dedication, perseverance, and outstanding performance on the championship stage have earned him well-deserved recognition and admiration.

His victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential and talent present in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apatani Students’ Union congratulated Tamo Moko Son Gamma on his achievement.